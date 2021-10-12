Murphy, Ciattarelli to meet in final debate of NJ gov race

article

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli are set to meet Tuesday in their final debate before the Nov. 2 election.

Murphy is defending his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and numerous policies he’s enacted in his first term as he seeks to become the first Democrat in 44 years to win reelection.

Those policies include higher taxes on the wealthy, recreational marijuana legalization, taxpayer-financed community college and increased aid to schools.

Ciattarelli is calling for reducing residents’ tax burden but faces headwinds because of a Democratic voter registration advantage.

Polls show Murphy leading in the contest.

