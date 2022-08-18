Museum of Illusions hosting Yappy Hour for your furry friends

If you’re a dog lover, or a dog parent, this is the event for you.

Museum of Illusions hosts a Yappy Hour for furry friends.

Dogs can enjoy doggy ice cream, fun take home treats and photo opportunities and there are treats for humans, as well.

Owners and their pups can enjoy the mind-bending experiences the museum has to offer as well as have a fun evening out in a beautiful setting for a good cause.

Don’t have a fur baby to bring with you? Meet adoptable dogs and fall in love at the event.

The museum is partnering with Philly PAWS as a donation partner and proceeds benefit them, as well as Heart + Paw, Salty Paws, Brixxy & Co. and Top Dog Cocktails.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $18 for children and $21 for seniors and can be purchased at moiphilly.com/tickets.

The next event is Thursday, September 15th, between 5 and 7 p.m. and the museum is located at 401 Market Street, in Philadelphia. More information can be found at Museum of Illusions website, here.