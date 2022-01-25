'My son was not exempt': Philadelphia police officer opens up about son's murder

A mother and Philadelphia police officer shared raw and powerful emotions about the murder of her son a day after he was shot to death during an apparent robbery in North Philadelphia.

Edwenna Ferguson, a 17-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, was surrounded by family and loved ones Tuesday afternoon as she spoke glowingly about her slain son 23-year-old Hyram Hill Jr.

"There's nothing I can say bad about that boy," Ferguson said, fighting through tears. "And they all, when they get older, they do things that you don't agree with, but I was proud of everything my son did."

According to investigators, Hill was shot multiple times on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery.

Ferguson said that she was vacationing in The Poconos when Hyram was gunned down, and she was unable to reach him before he died at Temple Hospital.

Hyram Hill played football in high school and at Jireh Prep in South Carolina.

"I wasn't even able to get to my baby," Furguson said. "His father was there, his grandmother was there, his friends and family were there, but his mother couldn't get there fast enough."

Hyram, a graduate of West Catholic High School in West Philadelphia, worked full time at VisionQuest in Delaware as a mentor for troubled teens, according to his mother. He was two semesters from graduating with a bachelor's degree from Cheyney University in Delaware County.

He played football in high school and at Jireh Prep in North Carolina with aspirations of one day making it to the NFL, Ferguson said. She recalled how much her son respected her, noting that he did get any tattoos because he knew she did not want him to.

"My son did not have a record, my son had never been arrested, my son had a license to carry a legal firearm, my son was not exempt," Ferguson said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting death of Hyram Hill, although investigators believe the murder may have been captured on nearby surveillance cameras and Mayor Kenney's Office has issued a $30k reward.

Furguson spoke confidently about Philadelphia homicide detective's ability to track down the gunman responsible for her son's death.

"It's the best homicide detectives here in the city of Philadelphia, they're the best in the world," Ferguson said. "Let my job do their job."

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department's website, there have already been 38 homicides in the city this year. This comes after a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered, including teens and children.

"Parents out here, you need to get a hold of your children," Ferguson said. "You need to talk to him, find out what's going on, why do they pick up guns and make that the answer."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter