Reward offered in shooting that killed son of Philadelphia police officer

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 23-year-old man who was the son of a Philadelphia police officer.

Hyram Hill, 23, was found shot multiple times on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. He was rushed to Temple University hospital but later died after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, abdomen and back.

Hours after the deadly shooting, authorities identified Hill as the son of a Philadelphia police officer and said he was home from school.

Investigators tell FOX 29 they believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 announced Tuesday that they would be offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect in the shooting.

"Somebody has information on this case that can lead to an arrest in the homicide of Hyram Hill," said FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby, in a statement." "Enough is enough in Philadelphia, we have too many guns and violent offenders on our streets. Our thoughts and prayers remain with this officer’s family and friends at this time."

The FOP reward is in addition to the $20,000 reward the city offers for information leading to an arrest and conviction in every homicide investigation, bringing the total reward to $30,000.

The FOP says it will pay its reward right away.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

