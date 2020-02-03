N.J. Governor Phil Murphy sets up panel to coordinate on Chinese viral outbreak
TRENTON - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force aimed at preparing the state to deal with potential fallout from the fatal coronavirus outbreak in China.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed the order Monday. He says Newark Liberty International Airport will serve as one of 11 major airports in the country authorized to receive travelers from China, requiring extra screening for the virus.
RELATED
Health officials investigating possible coronavirus case in Philadelphia
NJ woman working in Wuhan returning to the U.S. after coronavirus outbreak
Health officials clear Delaware patient evaluated for possible case of coronavirus
Advertisement
New Jersey sets up hotline to field calls on deadly coronavirus
The task force will be chaired by Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and includes other members of the governor's Cabinet.
Murphy says the task force will coordinate with the federal government and the Newark airport "to ensure effective communications and dissemination of information."
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP