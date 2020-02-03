N.J. Governor Phil Murphy sets up panel to coordinate on Chinese viral outbreak

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force aimed at preparing the state to deal with potential fallout from the fatal coronavirus outbreak in China.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the order Monday. He says Newark Liberty International Airport will serve as one of 11 major airports in the country authorized to receive travelers from China, requiring extra screening for the virus.

The task force will be chaired by Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and includes other members of the governor's Cabinet.

Murphy says the task force will coordinate with the federal government and the Newark airport "to ensure effective communications and dissemination of information."

