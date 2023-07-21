N.J. officials warn pet owners of toxic algae in Camden County park

Camden County officials are warning the public to be on alert, warning of a toxic algae in a popular park. It’s especially dangerous to dogs.

Laurel Kolbel drives all the way from Fishtown two or three times a week with her dogs, Penny and Felix. But, she got a bit scared when she heard about a dangerous outbreak of blue-green algae in the Timber Creek Pond that can be deadly for dogs.

"I was a little nervous to take them down there because they don’t listen very well and I know they go right in the water. So, I don’t want them to be hurt in any way, but they still have fun at the park," Kolbel commented.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection recently found high levels of toxins in the creek that can kill a dog within hours if they drink too much of it.

RELATED: Pet owners warned of deadly algae found at South Jersey dog park: officials

"You wanna keep your dog safe, so I used to let them in there, but I don’t anymore, because some people said they got skin infections and various other illnesses. I keep them out of the water now," Greg Schik said, talking about his dogs Carson and Dexter.

Officials are warning owners to look for these signs of toxic poisoning and get them to a vet immediately:

Loss of energy

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Stumbling and falling

Foaming at the mouth

Convulsions

The park regulars say there would normally be more dogs here, but the warnings have kept people out.

"When I first saw the signs, I was like, ‘Oh no, we can’t go in the water!’ My dad sent me the Instagram post and was like, ‘Don’t go in the water!’ So, we’re not and I’m glad they warned us," Kolbel added.

Officials with the New Jersey Health Department add people should be careful, as well. Children and adults should not go into the water because the algae can also irritate the skin and make a person sick.