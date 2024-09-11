Naked man wanted for repeatedly 'accosting' people at New Jersey apartment complex
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect missing one very distinguishable feature - his clothing.
The naked man is accused of accosting at least six people at an apartment complex in South Brunswick.
The repeated incidents have happened over the span of several months.
Police have yet to release specific details about the interactions, but say more photos and video will be released in connection to the search.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.