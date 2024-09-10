Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in crash on Rte. 63 in Northeast Philly; Woodhaven Road closed: police

Published  September 10, 2024 4:41pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say a crash occurred on Route 63 in Northeast Philly Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened at around 3:01 p.m. on Woodhaven Road (Route 63) near Thornton Road. 

Police say a 34-year-old man was operating a motorcycle, traveling eastbound and collided with both a vehicle and a box truck, also traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by medics at 3:19 p.m.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Woodhaven Road are closed for investigation until further notice.

