National Geographic names Philadelphia top US city to visit in 2020

article

Yous already knew.

National Geographic Traveler has named Philadelphia as one of only two U.S. destinations to make the publication’s list of best trips to take in 2020.

The Grand Canyon was the other U.S. destination to receive the nod.

Author Johnna Rizzo recommends Philadelphia as a place to “rediscover an American classic,” citing its shift as a city of industrial might to a city of “ingenious makers.”

Rizzo calls out art installations like Klip Collective’s holiday Deck the Hall Light Show, restaurants like Fishtown’s Suraya and reimagined spaces like Cherry Street Pier as worthy stops for visitors.

The Best Trips edition of National Geographic hits newsstands Friday, Nov. 29. A sneak preview of the edition can be read here.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP