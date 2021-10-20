National Park Service: Man seen hitting baseball into Grand Canyon

article

National Park Service officials say they are in contact with a person who was seen hitting a baseball into the Grand Canyon.

The incident, according to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's Facebook page, happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 17.

"This individual was observed hitting a baseball with a baseball bat into Grand Canyon near the Yavapai Geology Museum on the South Rim," read a portion of the statement.

NPS officials initially asked for information from members of the public. Later, they say park personnel are in contact with the information, and no further details are available at this time.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters