Nats VP Bob Boone resigning over vaccine mandate

Published 
MLB
FOX News

WASHINGTON - Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has informed the club he’s resigning rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because nothing was announced by the team.

RELATED: Nationals implement vaccine mandate for all nonplaying employees

Boone, 73, has been with Washington since 2004 and moved into his role as VP and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo after the 2015 season. He was assistant GM and vice president of player development from 2006-2013.

The father of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a four-time All-Star catcher during his 19-year major league career. Bob Boone also managed the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.

