NE Philly daycare owner facing charges of child endangerment: officials

A daycare owner is facing charges after police say, she is accused of leaving babies and children buckled in their car seats with no food or liquids. Investigators say she ran the daycare inside of her home.

Neighbors preferred to remain anonymous Wednesday, along a tightknit Northeast Philadelphia cul-de-sac as they reacted to the disturbing allegations of child neglect at a home daycare, just steps away from their doors.

"You hear this kind of stuff happens all the time, but to have it happen, like in your little, tiny circle where you live is awful," one neighbor stated.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Edna Leighthardt faces a number of charges, including nine counts of child endangerment. She turned herself in to police Monday night after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

The months-long investigation into Leighthardt and her childcare operation was spearheaded by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

"What our investigation revealed is that Edna Leighthardt endangered the welfare of nine children by unlawfully restraining them for hours daily in their car seats or in devices not designed or intended to be used for napping or sleeping," Captain Parker said.

The DA’s Office also alleged Leighthardt failed to provide food and liquids to the children, ranging in age from four months to 8-years.

FOX 29 learned a key part of the investigation were the hours and days of video surveillance recovered from inside the home. No one answered the door of Leighthardt’s home when FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira knocked.

FOX 29 reached out to Leighthardt's attorney who says they deny the criminal allegations and looks forward to defending herself in the court of law.