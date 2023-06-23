Sources: 15-year-old attacked, robbed by group of juveniles in Delaware County

Law enforcement in Delaware County is investigating the assault and robbery of a teenager, according to authorities.

Sources tell FOX 29 a 15-year-old boy was attacked and robbed in Haverford Township on Monday after 9 p.m. at Chatham Park Elementary School.

The assault was also recorded and posted on social media, sources say.

The group who attacked the teen is also accused of stealing his shoes.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say one juvenile was arrested Monday in connection to the assault, but at least six juveniles are believed to be involved.

Sources say the victim suffered a bloody nose and bruising but did not seek medical attention.

Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact police.