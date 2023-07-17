Car stolen by young child causes multi-vehicle crash outside Kingsessing home: police

Philadelphia police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a car they say was stolen by a young child that nearly ended inside someone's home.

The crash happened just before midnight Monday at 54th and Kingsessing avenues in the city's Kingsessing section.

Several cars collided, including one stolen by at least one young child between the ages of 10 and 12 years old, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

One of the cars ended on the sidewalk, nearly crashing into a resident's home.

No word on injuries, or any charges in connection to the crash.