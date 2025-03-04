Nearly 60 cats found hoarded in Bucks County storage unit; some seriously ill

article

The Brief Dozens of cats were rescued from a storage unit in Bucks County. They were found living in deplorable conditions, with some cats contracting serious illnesses. Bucks County SPCA says they are on the road to recovery.



Local shelters are fighting to save the lives of dozens of cats after they were rescued from deplorable living conditions in Bucks County.

What we know:

Animal control found 53 cats and kittens being hoarded inside a storage unit at Public Storage on Commerce Boulevard in Falls Township last month.

They were being kept in filthy and cramped cages and carriers.

Bucks County SPCA negotiated with the owner to surrender the cats, who they say were visibly sick, some of them seriously ill.

They were all given safe and clean housing at the BCSPCA Lahaska and Quakertown shelters.

Charges against the owner are pending, according to officials.

What they're saying:

BCSPCA say the cats and kittens are on the road to recovery, and that they "will do everything in our power to save them all."

"These cases are troubling and sad because of the level of suffering endured by animals who are unable to escape their circumstances. What can start with good intentions – someone attempting to care for unwanted cats or other animals – can go terribly wrong and fast."

What you can do:

BCSPCA says several pet owners are concerned that the rescued cats could be their missing cat.

You can submit a lost report on the BCSPCA website, and they will contact you if they find any possible matches.