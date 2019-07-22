Expand / Collapse search

Neutrogena light therapy acne masks recalled for potential risk of eye injury

LOS ANGELES - Neutrogena has recalled its Light Therapy Acne Mask and Activator for a “theoretical risk of eye injury,” the company said in a statement.

The products have been recalled from wholesalers and retail stores, Neutrogena said, adding that their recall decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” 

“The NEUTROGENA® Light Therapy Acne Mask is safe for use by the general population when used once per day as directed. Reports of visual effects associated with the use of the NEUTROGENA® Light Therapy Acne Mask are rare, generally mild and transient,” the statement said. 

“For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury,” Neutrogena said. 

If any consumers experience any visual discomfort when using the mask, they should stop use and contact a health professional, according to the statement. 

The company also provided a consumer care line to contact regarding a refund of the product. 

The mask, introduced in October 2016, uses a combination of red and blue light to fight acne.