New bill seeks to allow 'In God We Trust' to be displayed in Pa. schools

A newly proposed bill seeks to allow the motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in Pennsylvania schools.

Pennsylvania Rep. Cris Dush reintroduced House Bill 1602, which will otherwise be known as the National Motto Display Act, will encourage schools to display the historic American motto.

As suggested by the state representative, the motto could take the “form of mounted plaques or artwork from a student contest” and could be prominently displayed in each school building.

James Pollock, the 13th governor of Pennsylvania, is credited with suggesting the motto be added to coins when he was director of the United States Mint.

Dush explains this historical fact to bolster the significance of the motto in the state.

“The motto ‘In God We Trust’ is part of the history and heritage of the United States. On April 22, 2014, we celebrated the 150th Anniversary of our national motto “In God We Trust” on our coins,” Dush said in a memorandum written in May 2019.

Furthermore, the bill hopes to “increase student understanding of and familiarity with American historical documents, historically important excerpts from or copies of the documents.”

House Bill 1602 has not yet been voted upon.