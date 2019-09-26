Officials encourage Pennsylvanians to apply for marijuana conviction pardons

article

Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to apply for pardons involving non-violent marijuana-related charges.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman confirmed that Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons, which he leads, is expediting the application process to be pardoned for marijuana-related charges.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor made the announcement Thursday.

“Right now: we can alleviate the burden of small-amount, nonviolent cannabis convictions that scar the lives of otherwise productive citizens. These people have done no harm to anyone else,” Lt. Gov. Fetterman wrote in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf stated that he supported the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. In the same announcement, he asked lawmakers to consider the idea.

As a part of the legislation, both Lt. Gov. Fetterman and Gov. Wolf seek to “decriminalize minor cannabis-related offenses and expunge past convictions of minor-cannabis related crimes”.

Advertisement

This decision comes a day after the call for marijuana legalization across the state.

In a detailed report that considered information gathered over 98 days during a 70-stop tour across Pennsylvania, officials concluded that between 65 and 70 percent of Pennsylvania residents approve of adult-use cannabis legalization.

Over 10,000 Pennsylvanians attended those meetings and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor recorded over 44,000 responses. Eighty-two percent of those responses were for marijuana legalization.

A “special stream” for marijuana-related applications was created in order to help speed up the process of receiving a pardon.

To apply for a pardon, applications are available online.