New Britain Police Department shares video of crash to show dangers of distracted driving

The New Britain Police Department shared a video of a crash to show the dangers of distracted driving. Luckily, no one was hurt in the crash.

It happened on Upper Stump Road in New Britain Township on Christmas Day.

“She lost control of her vehicle, hit one telephone pole, pulled down another pole because of the wires," Long-time resident Lance Deckman told FOX 29.

Deckman stood next to the 22-year-old woman, who struck the pole and rolled her car the afternoon of the holiday while heading south.

"She did have trouble getting out of the car. She didn’t get any help from anybody—really kicking out windows until she got out—not hurt at all," he explained.

The crash was captured on a home security camera. It shows the impact of the collision and the vehicle tumbling. According to the township police chief, it serves as a warning against distracted driving.

"Playing with your electronics in your car, accessing your electronics, texting, even using your phone sometimes is a distraction," New Britain Township Police Chief Robert Scafidi said.

He also says the driver was looking at her GPS when she lost control. The 700 block of Upper Stump Road was blocked for hours as utility crews replaced the downed poles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,100 lives were lost in 2017 from distracted driving.

