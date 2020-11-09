New Castle County Police warn of phone scam designed to sound like police calling

article

New Castle County Police are warning residents of a scam designed to trick people into believing the police are calling them, officials announced Monday.

New Castle County police officials made the announcement stating the telephone scam uses an officer’s name in order to cause the recipient of the call to believe it's the officer stating they have missed jury duty and a capias has been issued for their arrest.

Officials went on to add the officer’s name is Wesley Neeman and they go on to assure the public New Castle County police officers will never contact them over matters such as this.

They add other points to remember when being contacted by anyone claiming to be a county official, which include:

The public will never be contacted regarding missed jury duty

One must appear in court or go to the issuing agency to mitigate a warrant

Officials will never take money over the phone. Money owed must be payed in person

Anyone receiving a phone call from the New Castle County Police non-emergency line should know it is a scam. Officials say the non-emergency line functions as a line for incoming calls only.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should not feel ashamed, but rather contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency line at 302-573-2800 or 302-395-8171 to report the possible scam.

___

