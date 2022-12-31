New Castle man charged with murder after stabbing Philadelphia woman in Wilmington hotel room

article

A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it.

Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus Hotel, on the 1800 block of Concord Pike, in Wilmington, Friday evening, right around 5 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Philadelphia woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, 19-year-old Jesse Nartey had been sharing the hotel room with the woman. The two reportedly had an argument and Nartey stabbed the woman multiple times in the midst of the argument.

Nartey then called 911 to report the stabbing, authorities said.

Nartey was taken into custody without incident and charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Deadly Weapon. He was arraigned and is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on $1.1 million cash bond.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the stabbing and ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821. Additionally, information can be given at Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or on their website.