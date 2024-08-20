Philly man 1 of 3 sought in New Castle Red Roof Inn robbery: police

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate three robbery suspects after arresting one for an incident at a motel in New Castle.

On Tuesday, Police arrested 32-year-old Dametris Graham of Wilmington following his involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn and Suites earlier this summer.

On July 2 at around 3:18 a.m, troopers responded to the Red Roof Inn and Suites, located at 1612 North Dupont Highway in New Castle for a report of an armed robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed one man, later identified as 32-year-old Graham, and a woman, identified as 30-year-old Alexis Smith from Wilmington, entered the hotel and demanded money from the desk clerk.

Police say during the robbery, Graham jumped over the counter and threatened the clerk with a knife.

The employee complied, and the suspects fled the scene.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate these robbery suspects. Left to Right: 37-year-old Matthew Daniels of Philadelphia, 30-year-old Alexis Smith of Wilmington and 32-year-old Eric Flowers of Brookhaven.

After further investigation, detectives identified two additional suspects involved in the robbery as 37-year-old Matthew Daniels of Philadelphia and 32-year-old Eric Flowers of Brookhaven.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Daniels, Flowers and Smith.

Graham was apprehended during a pedestrian stop in Wilmington and charged with the following offenses:

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy (Felony)

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $105,000 cash bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects to contact Detective D. Armstrong at (302) 365-8440 or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.