New Jersey 2022 Midterms: Everything you need to know before Election Day

Election Day is fast approaching for the 2022 Midterms Elections, and so are some important dates to make sure your vote counts in key races across New Jersey, including all 12 Congressional seats and mayor for the state's capital city.

Deadline dates ahead of Election Day on November 8:

Deadline to register to vote: October 18

Deadline to apply for a mail ballot by mail: November 1

Deadline to apply for a mail ballot in person: November 7

Deadline to return mail-in ballots: November 8

Early voting: October 29-November 6

Election Day: November 8

Can you still register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in person, or by mail, is October 18. To check your voting status, click here.

Can you still request a mail-in ballot?

Applications for mail-in ballots can be sent in until November 1 by mail, and requested in person until November 7. Members of the military must apply to receive mail ballots electronically by November 4.

When must mail-in and absentee ballots be sent in?

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked and dropped off at a secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. To find a ballot drop box, click here. As of this year, New Jersey will no longer send absentee ballots to all active voters.

How do I vote in person?

Early voting is available for voters at county board of elections offices from October 29 to November 6. On Election Day, voters can cast their ballots in person at polling locations. To find the nearest polling place, click here.

Who is on the 2022 ballot?