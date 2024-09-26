New Jersey, 62, man admits to possessing child sex abuse material: prosecutors

A New Jersey man who prosecutors say was previously convicted for possession of child sex abuse material was found with hundreds of explicit images.

Charles Borrelli, 62, admitted to a Burlington County judge on Wednesday that he received child sex abuse material over an online network.

Prosecutors say Borrelli downloaded "explicit images of children" and distributed the content on a file sharing network in January 2022.

Investigators found over 600 explicit images and videos of children, some as young as infants, during a search of Borrelli's devices.

Borrelli faces an "enhanced penalty" of 15-years in prison due to a prior conviction, and a maximum term of 40-years behind bars.