Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey, 62, man admits to possessing child sex abuse material: prosecutors

By
Published  September 26, 2024 11:26am EDT
Burlington County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BURLINGTON, N.J. - A New Jersey man who prosecutors say was previously convicted for possession of child sex abuse material was found with hundreds of explicit images.

Charles Borrelli, 62, admitted to a Burlington County judge on Wednesday that he received child sex abuse material over an online network. 

Prosecutors say Borrelli downloaded "explicit images of children" and distributed the content on a file sharing network in January 2022.

Investigators found over 600 explicit images and videos of children, some as young as infants, during a search of Borrelli's devices.

Borrelli faces an "enhanced penalty" of 15-years in prison due to a prior conviction, and a maximum term of 40-years behind bars.