New Jersey community mourning loss of child hit by school bus

The Brief A child was struck and killed by a school bus on Friday afternoon. Witnesses who spoke to FOX 29 News described the moments after the accident "chaotic," with a massive emergency response. The identity of the child and how the crash happened have not been shared by police.



A Gloucester County community is mourning the loss of a child who police say was struck by a school bus on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

First responders were called to the area of Bennett Street and Ashton Drive in Greenwich Township just before 4 p.m for reports of a juvenile struck by a school bus.

Police say officers and local residents gave emergency care before Gloucester County EMS arrived and took over treatment.

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The boy was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police. The Greenwich Township Police Detective Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about how the crash happened or the identity of the boy.

No additional information will be released at this time out of respect for the family.

What they're saying:

Witnesses who spoke to FOX 29 News described the moments after the accident "chaotic," with a massive emergency response.

"The whole place was chaotic. I mean there were cop cars all up and down this side of the street, up and down this side of the street. Two ambulances were there, Gloucester County EMS was there," said a neighbor.

Before emergency personnel arrived, witnesses say neighbors were the first people to provide treatment to the child.

"The first two responders were people that live in this neighborhood. I’m not going to identify them but they were both nurses and they did CPR on him," said a neighbor.

The police chief says no further information is being released at this time out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation. Neighbors described the area as a close-knit community, and the loss has deeply affected those living nearby.