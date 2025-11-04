Live Election Results: New Jersey governor's race, state assembly updates

The Brief Polls closed in New Jersey at 8 p.m. New Jersey governor's race is between Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Navy vet Mikie Sherrill. Voters also cast their ballots in local elections, including state assembly and local school board elections.



New Jersey elected a new governor on Tuesday between Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

This is the third time Ciattarelli has run for governor in New Jersey, losing last election cycle to Gov. Phil Murphy by just 3 points.

Sherrill, a state congresswoman who flipped a longtime Republican-controlled seat in New Jersey's House of Reps in 2018, opposed Ciattarelli.

Sherrill was most recently joined by former President Barack Obama on the campaign trail.

What are Mikie Sherrill’s policies?

Affordability

Sherrill and her opponent Ciattarelli both say the state is getting increasingly expensive, but the two have drastically different plans on how to fix it.

She points the blame on the Trump administration for defunding programs.

"As Trump and [Elon] Musk work to dismantle Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and defund programs that support our students and our seniors, I’ll fight like hell to stop their reckless assault that raises costs for all of us and use every power available to me as governor to protect New Jerseyans," her stated platform reads.

Sherrill says she wants to lower prices on food, housing, childcare, health care and more. Her plan entails tax incentives and loans to help get more homes built, and assistance for first-time home buyers. She wants to lower rising energy bills by investing heavily in clean energy, specifically solar, and by declaring a State of Emergency on her first day in office to freeze energy rates. Under her plan, Sherrill also wants to require healthcare companies to be more transparent about prices, including for health insurance companies to justify premium increases.

Abortion

Sherrill wants to codify a woman’s right to an abortion in the New Jersey state Constitution and says that "while New Jersey is a leader in reproductive freedom, I know that as governor, there is more we can do to ensure every woman has access to the reproductive health care she needs."

Sherrill’s platform includes requiring health insurance plans to cover all reproductive health services and expanding access to contraception and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

In Congress, Sherrill has sponsored and cosponsored several bills that would expand healthcare and abortion access, but none of them have passed the House.

Taxes

Sherrill plans to expand access to the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit to help lower income taxes. She also wants to create a tax credit for caregiver assistance for seniors.

Sherrill would also bring back the back-to-school sales tax holiday to help parents pay for school supplies.

Childcare and Education

To help cut costs on childcare and education, Sherrill says she wants to train more childcare professionals and expand universal Pre-K. Sherrill’s plan would also provide free school meals for students and increase mental health care services at schools.

Sherill's plan also involves encouraging schools to offer more childcare options for their staff and to create more before and after-school programs "that meet the needs of families and increase learning opportunities for students."

What are Jack Ciattarelli's policies?

Taxes and affordability

Ciattarelli has repeatedly said he wants to make the state more affordable. Some of the ways he plans to do that, according to his online platform, include capping property taxes to a percent of their value, reducing state spending, lowering the Corporation Business Tax, and making student loan interest tax-deductible, among other things. Ciattarelli says he wants to reduce state spending by 30%, but doesn't specify how.

He's also rejected claims from opponents saying that he would raise taxes on essentials. "It’s not only misleading, it’s a blatant lie," Ciattarelli said. "I’ve got a plan that reduces taxes across the board for New Jerseyans in a very fiscally responsible way."

The former state lawmaker also says he wants to eliminate waste in the state government, and plans to do that by creating the state's own Department of Government Efficiency to audit unelected positions.

Voter ID

Ciattarelli wants to create voter ID laws, and revamp the current vote-by-mail and ballot counting systems in New Jersey, which he says is meant to promote "fair and honest elections."

Under his platform, he would require voters to show photo ID at the polls and would require anyone who wants to mail in their ballot to prove their identity and that they're U.S. citizens.

Ciattarelli also wants to expand voter registration. Just like how you can register to vote when you get your driver's license, Ciattarelli wants you to be able to do the same if you apply for a hunting or fishing license or gun permit.

Immigration

Ciattarelli says he plans to repeal the Immigrant Trust Directive. The directive, commonly referred to as a "sanctuary city" policy, limits how much information local law enforcement can share with immigration officials. Any communities who refuse to share information might have state funding withheld.

Abortion

On his website, Ciattarelli says "he won’t pretend to know what is inside a woman’s heart or head. He believes that with certain reasonable exceptions/restrictions agreed upon by the vast majority of Americans, this decision should be between a woman, her partner, her faith, and her healthcare professionals."

Ciattarelli plans to:

Prohibit elective abortions after 20 weeks

Require minors to get their parents' permission to get an abortion

Oppose taxpayer-funded abortion

Oppose the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act

Reduce teenage and unwanted pregnancies through education

Voters in The Garden State are also filling several general assembly seats across the state. You can use the dropdown below to check live election result in each district.

