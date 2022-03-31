New Jersey Gov. Murphy 'feeling well' after testing positive for COVID-19

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his communications director Mahen Gunaratna.

In a statement shared Thursday, Gunaratna said the newly re-elected governor is "asymptomatic and feeling well."

Murphy got a positive result with after using a rapid-test on Thursday morning, then tested positive with a PCR test.

"The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor during the potential infection window," a statement from Murphy's office read.

Murphy has canceled in-person events and will isolate for the next five days, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"The Governor has diligently taken precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted, as he has done, to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus," Gunaratna said.

