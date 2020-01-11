New Jersey jails getting $7.8M for opioid-addiction treatment

article

New Jersey will provide $7.8 million to county jails to support opioid addiction treatment for inmates.

The funding announced Thursday will also create community partnerships needed to ensure that treatment continues once an inmate is released from jail, officials said, noting that people leaving jails are particularly vulnerable to opioid overdose.

This initiative builds on a state prison program conducted by the state’s human services and Corrections departments, which provides peer services that expand pre- and post-release recovery support services for inmates.

