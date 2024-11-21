New Jersey lifts fire restrictions after overnight rain drenches state

New Jersey has lifted fire restrictions that were put in place earlier this month to help reduce the risk of wildfires amid historically dry conditions.

The statewide restrictions were lifted after overnight showers Wednesday drenched most of the state, which has endured one of it's driest autumns on record.

It wasn't a deluge that New Jersey needed to quell ongoing drought concerns, but it was enough to dampen bone-dry forest beds and timber across the state.

Firefighters have battled several forest fires in recent weeks, including one in Burlington County that torched 300 acres and forced homes to evacuate.

Two 14-year-old boys were charged with arson for allegedly starting a forest fire in Evesham in late October that spread to consume 50 acres.

Forecasters expect more rain on Thursday and Friday to keep the ground saturated enough to quell the risk of wildfires catching and spreading.