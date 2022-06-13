New Jersey man sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexual assault of young girl

article

A 66-year-old man will spend 21 years behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting a girl.

George F. Young pled guilty earlier this year to aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

On June 3, Young was sentenced to 21 years in a New Jersey state prison for sexually assaulting an underage female and engaging in sexual conduct with two other minors over a two-year period.

MORE HEADLINES:

The Mount Holly man was arrested in September 2021 after an acquaintance of one of the victims told an adult about his abuse. That adult then contacted law enforcement.

A judge ordered Young to be placed on the New Jersey sex offender registry and also be subjected to parole supervision for life upon release from prison.