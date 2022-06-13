New Jersey man sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexual assault of young girl
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A 66-year-old man will spend 21 years behind bars after being convicted of sexually assaulting a girl.
George F. Young pled guilty earlier this year to aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.
On June 3, Young was sentenced to 21 years in a New Jersey state prison for sexually assaulting an underage female and engaging in sexual conduct with two other minors over a two-year period.
The Mount Holly man was arrested in September 2021 after an acquaintance of one of the victims told an adult about his abuse. That adult then contacted law enforcement.
A judge ordered Young to be placed on the New Jersey sex offender registry and also be subjected to parole supervision for life upon release from prison.