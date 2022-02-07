New Jersey mask mandate: Murphy to drop school mask requirement

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers. His office confirmed the news Monday. It was first reported by The New York Times.

The requirement will be lifted March 7 and comes as New Jersey’s caseload drops after a spike around the holidays fueled by the omicron variant. The lifting of the requirement will mark the first time since the start of the pandemic that New Jersey Districts will be permitted to allow students and teachers to stop wearing masks.

Murphy is expected to officially announce the change during his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. You can watch his briefing live on FOX29.com

The governor is expected to take questions during that briefing.

Back in January, Murphy had announced that mandates for masks in schools and daycares would stay in place despite a looming expiration of the requirement.

At the time, he did not specify how much longer the mandate would stay in place.

Murphy's expected announcement comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf rescinded his state's school mask mandate last month. Delaware Gov. John Carney also announced Monday that his state would lift school mask mandates at the end of March, while lifting their universal indoor mask mandate on Feb. 11.

