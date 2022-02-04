Vaccination cards, N95 masks stolen from Philadelphia vaccine clinic, police say

article

Philadelphia police say they are investigating the theft of vaccination cards and N95 masks from a local vaccine clinic.

The theft occurred back on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Pennsylvania Hospital clinic on the 200 block of South 8th Street.

Police say they received a call from the clinic officials reporting that the cards and masks had been taken from a storage room at the clinic. There was no sign of forced entry into the storage room, authorities say.

The amount of COVID-19 vaccination cards and N95 masks take is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

