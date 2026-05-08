New Jersey hantavirus: 2 travelers being monitored after possible exposure abroad

The Brief Two New Jersey residents were potentially exposed to hantavirus during air travel abroad, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Neither individual is showing symptoms, and the risk to the public in New Jersey is very low. Health officials are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.



Two New Jersey residents may have been exposed to hantavirus after contact with an infected person who had traveled on the cruise ship MV Hondius, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

Officials say the potential exposure happened during air travel abroad, not on the cruise ship, and neither person is currently showing symptoms.

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Health is working with local health officials to monitor the two travelers as a precaution. Officials say the individuals were not passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

What they're saying:

"To protect patient privacy, NJDOH will not release residence information or other identifying details," according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

Health officials emphasize that the risk to the general public in New Jersey remains very low. There are no current hantavirus cases in the state, and New Jersey has never reported a confirmed case.

Big picture view:

Hantaviruses found in the United States are typically carried by rodents and do not spread between people.

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The strain linked to the MV Hondius outbreak, known as Andes virus, is found in South America and is the only hantavirus known to spread from person to person, though this is rare and usually requires close, prolonged contact.

By the numbers:

The incubation period for Andes virus ranges from four to 42 days. Asymptomatic people are not considered infectious, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

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Health agencies in several other states are also monitoring returning travelers. The New Jersey Department of Health says it will continue to coordinate with local and federal partners and provide updates as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the two monitored individuals will develop symptoms or if any additional exposures have occurred. The situation is evolving, and more details may emerge as health officials continue their investigation.