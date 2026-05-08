Quakertown Borough shares account of police clash with student ICE protest as investigation continues

The Brief Quakertown Borough released its account of the February 20 protest and violence downtown. Police Chief McElree was seriously injured during a confrontation with student protesters. The Bucks County District Attorney’s investigation is ongoing and no disciplinary action has been taken.



Quakertown Borough officials have shared their detailed account of the February 20 protest and the violent confrontation that left Police Chief McElree seriously injured, according to a statement from the Borough.

The Borough said it could not wait any longer for the Bucks County District Attorney’s investigation to conclude before providing residents with a full explanation.

What we know:

The Borough said that on February 10, Quakertown Police learned of a planned student protest at Quakertown High School, with both pro- and anti-ICE groups expected. The school district allowed the protest, but after a tip about a possible gun, the event was canceled the night before.

Despite the cancellation, about 40 students left the school on February 20 to protest, with others following in vehicles and harassing them, according to the Borough’s account.

Police monitored the protest in plain clothes to avoid escalating tensions. As the march moved downtown, the Borough said protesters became unruly, blocking streets, interfering with traffic, and damaging vehicles. Officers gave repeated warnings to stay on sidewalks and not block traffic, but some protesters continued to act dangerously, the Borough said.

The Borough stated that when warnings failed, police attempted to arrest a protester seen as the main instigator. Other protesters intervened, leading to a confrontation in front of Sunday’s Deli & Restaurant.

What they're saying:

"Chief McElree sustained multiple punches to the head and body by various protesters. He was punched in the front of the head multiple times by a protester using a cell phone as an impact weapon. He was hit in the head by a protester swinging her backpack as a weapon," the Borough said.

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The Borough said Chief McElree suffered three fractured ribs, a pneumothorax, hearing loss, and a serious concussion. Protesters continued to attack him even after he fell to the ground, according to the Borough.

The backstory:

The Borough said Quakertown Police have a strong record of handling protests peacefully and that officers aimed to protect everyone’s rights during this event. After the confrontation, the Borough contacted the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office to investigate police actions and asked the Police Chiefs’ Association of Bucks County for a review.

Why you should care:

The Borough emphasized that its purpose was not to assign guilt but to provide facts and help the community heal.

We simply want to set forth the facts as they have been shown and told to us. We know that there are reasonable opinions that arise from an event of this magnitude, but we offer this summary with the anticipation that this communication will help forward the healing process our community needs now," the Borough said.

The Borough said it is considering recommendations from an After Action Review Report but is not taking disciplinary action against Chief McElree or any officers at this time.

The Borough also addressed claims that protesters did not know Chief McElree was a police officer and felt threatened, stating that he had identified himself, was unarmed, and had interacted with protesters earlier in the day.

The Borough praised officers for regaining control without using chemical agents, tasers, or impact weapons and said their restraint was a testament to their training.

What we don't know:

The Bucks County District Attorney’s investigation is still ongoing, and no final determination about possible charges or further action has been announced. It is not clear if or when more information will be released about the investigation’s findings.