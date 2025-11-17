New Jersey officers rescue man trapped inside burning car

The Brief Two officers rescued a man from a burning car after a crash in Middlesex County, New Jersey. The crash occurred on Route 27 near Andover Road early Sunday morning. The rescued man is stable and recovering in the hospital.



Two South Brunswick police officers are being hailed as heroes after saving a man trapped in his burning car.

What we know:

Officers Thomas Sites and Yash Shroff were called to Route 27 near Andover Road for a car crash just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash occurred in nearby Franklin Township, but the officers were the closest to the scene and arrived within minutes.

The officers found a 26-year-old man unconscious in the driver's seat with the doors locked and smoke pouring out of the car.

As flames spread toward them, they smashed the windows, unlocked the door, and dragged the man to safety.

The victim is stable at the hospital where he continues to recover.

Further details about the victim's condition have not been released.