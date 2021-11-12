Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey Republicans pick up at least 4 Assembly seats, 1 Senate

New Jersey Politics
Associated Press

NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney concedes to GOP newcomer Edward Durr after stunning defeat

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney conceded to GOP newcomer Edward Durr on Wednesday, a week after the humble truck drive unseated the state's longest-tenured senator.

TRENTON - New Jersey Republicans added to the GOP’s positive election results across the country, picking up at least four seats in the Assembly and netting one in the Senate. 

The Associated Press declared winners Thursday in some of the final races. Democrats will remain in control, but will fall from their current 52-28 majority. 

Republicans netted only one new seat in the Senate, despite winning two, because Democrats won a GOP-held seat. 

The slight movement in the Senate hardly tempered the sting for Democrats, though, whose Senate president, Steve Sweeney, was among those defeated.

