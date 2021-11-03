New Jersey residents share their views on the governor's race

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday were locked most of the day in what amounts to a tie in the New Jersey governor’s race, with the Associated Press calling the race Wednesday evening.

As the nail-biter of a race for governor was tallied throughout Wednesday, voters told FOX 29 COVID played an outsized role. Supporters of challenger Jack Ciattarelli said Governor Phil Murphy’s response to the pandemic was heavy-handed.

"I think people are sick of being told what to do and he’s one of those people," Jennifer Brassill, of Mount Ephraim, said.

Just down the road along Kings Highway in Gloucester City, Rich Welsh has a Jack and Diane sign on his front lawn. He also thinks Murphy overstepped his authority in his response to COVID-19. Welsh expressed concern if Ciattarelli lost there may be something wrong with the count.

In upscale Haddonfield, public school teacher Robert Ivone is supportive of Gov. Murphy’s policies toward public schools and public health. Ivone, who teaches English in Collingswood, said while he supports the governor’s response to the pandemic, he does think "a lot of people are against his tough stance on mask mandates and vaccine mandates."

Democrats’ inability in Washington to pass an infrastructure bill is at the root of his party’s problems, said the head of Camden County’s Board of Commissioners.

Louis Cappelli argued Murphy’s response to the pandemic saved lives.

"Phil Murphy kept the state open. He kept businesses open. New Jersey has had more vaccine as a percentage of citizens than any other state in the nation," he said.

But not all residents agree and the final tally will show just how big that division is.

