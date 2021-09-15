New Jersey rookie cop helps visually-impaired man off of major roadway

A rookie cop is being lauded for his good judgment in helping a visually-impaired man off of a busy highway.

According to officials, South Brunswick officer Garret Byrne showed excellence in policing when he pulled over on a busy highway to stop and help a visually-impaired man who was walking on a highway.

Officials say the man was looking to get medication from a nearby pharmacy when the officer spotted him. Officer Byrne gave him a ride to the pharmacy, escorted him to the pharmacist, and waited while the man got his medications.

Afterwards, Officer Byrne then helped escort the man home to ensure he made it there safely.

