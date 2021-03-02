New Jersey schools must teach inclusion, diversity under new law
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey school districts must incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed Monday.
The legislation goes into effect immediately but calls for beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.
The bill aims to promote and highlight diversity, including economic, gender, sexual orientation and race.
The state’s education commissioner will give the state’s 600-plus districts sample activities and resources aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion.
News of the bill's signing comes just days after Cherry Hill School District became the first in the state to mandate an African American History course for graduation.
Starting next fall in Cherry Hill, a full semester, two a half-credit course will be a requirement for the district's 11,000 plus students.
The idea of a mandated class came from Cherry Hill students themselves after the death of George Floyd.
