New Jersey special education teacher accused of inappropriately touching elementary school boys

Additional charges have been filed against a special education teacher from Philadelphia accused of inappropriately touching several elementary school students.

Vincent Root, a 58-year-old teacher Chatsworth Elementary School in New Jersey, was charged with 14 counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say Root was first charged in 2023 after a student came forward and accused Root of inappropriately touching him during the previous school years.

The investigation found that the alleged assaults happened in school classrooms over several years and all the victims were boys.

Prosecutors say Root entered a guilty plea at his arraignment appearance last week and is free pending trial.

Authorities has asked anyone who believes they were victimized by Root to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.