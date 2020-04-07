New Jersey State Police officer receives positive handwritten 'thank you' note during pandemic

article

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers and first responders are putting their health at risk daily to help others and provide crucical services. Often times, those essential workers and first responders don't receive gratitude but one Garden State resident went out of their way to make sure that an officer knew that they were appreciated.

A New Jersey State Police officer recently received an unexpected, but not unwelcome surprise of his windshield.

According to the official Twitter of the New Jersey State Police, the unidentified officer was preparing for his shift when he discovered a handwritten card attached to his windshield.

When he opened the card, he found an incredibly thoughtful message inside.

The note read:

"Dear Trooper -- Just a little note to say thank you for all you do! You are appreciated more than you know!"

While there was no identifying name signed, the unknown person did explain that are a "sister" of a member of the force.

