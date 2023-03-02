New Jersey State Trooper shot while on patrol in Paterson

article

A New Jersey State Trooper was shot while on patrol in Paterson, officials said.

It happened Thursday around 12:30 a.m.

According to state police, the male trooper was shot in the lower leg while on patrol in the area of 30th St.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said. He is undergoing surgery, but expected to be OK.

Multiple suspects fled into backyards following the shooting. Mayor Andre Sayegh says one is in custody, while others are still being sought.

Police were able to catch up with one of them, taking that suspect into custody. A suspect vehicle, which appears to be a minivan, was also recovered.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.

