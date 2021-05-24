New Jersey to make significant announcement on COVID-19 mask mandates Monday

article

A big announcement is expected from Governor Murphy on Monday regarding the mask mandate.

NJ.com is reporting Murphy will drop the indoor mask rules for people that are fully vaccinated ahead of memorial day weekend.

Right now in New Jersey, you do not have to wear a mask when you are outdoors.

New Jersey has gone from among the top states with the most cases per capita in the country earlier this year to the bottom half of states with new coronavirus cases.

New cases over the past two weeks have fallen by more than 50%, and have been declining at a similar rate for days.

So far about 43% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Murphy has set a goal of vaccinating 70% of adults, or 4.7 million people, by June 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

