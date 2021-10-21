Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey to require state contractors to get shots or tests

New Jersey
TRENTON - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says all new state contracts must include language requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing. 

Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, said Wednesday the order will be prospective and affect only new contracts, extensions or renewals. 

He said he couldn’t specify how many state contractors would be affected but estimated it would be in the "hundreds or thousands." 

The order mirrors other executive orders Murphy’s signed requiring shots or tests for state workers and school employees.

