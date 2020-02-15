New Jersey, Trump administration square off over immigration

article

New Jersey has become the latest venue for a legal fight over immigration and sanctuary policies, pitting the Trump administration against self-styled progressive Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Attorney General William Barr on Monday announced the United States was taking New Jersey to court over a 2018 policy that called for state and local police to limit how much they help federal officials enforce immigration laws.

The Murphy administration, through Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, has said the Trump administration "is sacrificing public safety for political expedience," a veiled reference to GOP President Donald Trump's anti-illegal immigration views.