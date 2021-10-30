New Jersey voters deciding governor, Legislature, questions

New Jersey’s first ever early in-person voting wraps up Sunday in an election in which voters will elect the governor and Legislature.

More than 400,000 mail-in and in-person votes have already been cast. The top of the ticket features Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy against Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli.

Polls show Murphy is leading, but no Democrat has been reelected governor in New Jersey since 1977.

All 120 seats in the Assembly and Senate are also on the ballot, and along with them control of the Legislature.

Democrat Phil Murphy, left, and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are running for governor of New Jersey. Murphy is the incumbent. (Official Campaign Photos)

Voters will also weigh in on two ballot questions, including a decision on betting on postseason college sport held in New Jersey and competitions in which a college team from New Jersey participates.

