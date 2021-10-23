Early voting opens in New Jersey: Where to find a polling location

article

Early voting in New Jersey's 2021 general election opened on Saturday and will continue for registered voters for over a week leading up to Election Day in the Garden State on Nov. 2.

For the very first time, New Jersey voters can cast their ballot early and in-person using a machine from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31. Voters can use polling places from Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

NEW JERSEY POLITICS

The election is just one of two for governor in the nation this year — along with Virginia. The races stand out because they occur in odd years and traditionally invite national scrutiny since they occur just after presidential elections. Murphy is trying to buck a more than four-decade pattern of Democrats failing to win reelection. Ciattarelli faces strong headwinds, too, with Republicans outnumbered by Democrats by 1 million registered voters.

Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member and founder of a small business, fended off two primary opponents who adhered closely to the former president. In a victory speech, Ciattarelli didn’t mention the previous president by name but identified himself as a Lincoln and Reagan Republican who believes in tolerance and "mutual respect."

Murphy was uncontested on the Democratic ballot, which saw turnout fall from four years ago when there were six candidates vying for the nomination, according to preliminary, unofficial tallies.

Murphy has a positive approval rating in polls and has gotten good grades for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. He also has a long list of accomplishments given the Democratic control of the Legislature. He ticked some of them off Tuesday: recreational marijuana legalization, offshore wind credits, a new film and TV tax credit and the implementation of sports betting, the push for which started before Murphy took office.

Along with the governors race, voters in the Garden State will also select state senators, assemblymen and school board members in the General Election. Two ballot questions also loom for voters, including a measure related to betting on college sports within the state and competitions involving New Jersey-based college teams.

Atlantic City Atlantic City Free Library, 1 N. Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City 08401

Newtonville Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville 08346

Galloway Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway 08205

Mays Landing Mays Landing Library, 40 Farragut Avenue, Mays Landing 08330

Hammonton Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton 08037

Northfield Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road, Northfield 08225

Chesterfield Chesterfield Township Municipal Building, Conference Room295 Bordentown-Chesterfield Rd.Chesterfield 08515

Evesham Gibson House, Basement535 E. Main St.Evesham 08053

Medford Medford Town Hall, All Purpose Room49 Union St.Medford 08055

Mt. Laurel "Rowan College at Burlington County, Student Success Center, Executive Confrence Room 138"1500 College CirMt. Laurel 08054

Browns Mills Pemberton Community Library, Community Room16 Broadway StBrowns Mills 08015

Tabernacle EMS Building81 Hawkins Rd.Tabernacle 08088

Willingboro "Willingboro Public Library, Meeting Room Willingboro Town Center"220 Campbell Dr.Willingboro 08046

Blackwood Camden County Elections and Archive Center100 University CourtBlackwood 08012

Runnemded Harry Williams Community Center2 BroadwayRunnemded 08078

Collingswood Collingswood Senior Center30 W. Collings AvenueCollingswood 08078

Atco Bud Duble Senior Center33 Cooper Folly RoadAtco 08004

Voorhees Lion's Lake Community Center101 Dutchtown RoadVoorhees 08043

Merchantville Merchantville Community Center212 Somerset StreetMerchantville 08109

Camden Rowan University129 S. BroadwayCamden 08103

Villas Lower Township Library2600 Bayshore roadVillas zip 08215

Cape May Court House Middle Township Library30 Mechanic streetCape May Court House zip 08210

Petersburg Upper Township Library2500 Route 631Petersburg zip 08270

BRIDGETON BRIDGETON PUBLIC LIBRARY150 EAST COMMERCE STREETBRIDGETON 08302

MILLVILLE INSPIRA EMS MILLVILLE STATION600 CEDAR STREETMILLVILLE 08332

VINELAND LANDIS MARKETPLACE624 EAST ELMER STREETVINELAND 08360

Thorofare Riverwinds Community Center1000 Riverwinds DrThorofare 08086

Sewell Rowan College of South Jersey Behavioral Science Center1400 Tanyard RdSewell 08080

Swedesboro Gloucester County Swedesboro Facility141 Glen Echo AveSwedesboro 08085

Williamstown Monroe Public Library713 Marsha AveWilliamstown 08094

Glassboro Chamberlain Student Center at Rowan University201 Mullica Hill RdGlassboro 08028

East Windsor Mercer County Library-Hickory Corner Road138 Hickory Corner RdEast Windsor 08520

Ewing Element Hotel Ewing Princeton1000 Sam Weinroth Rd EastEwing 08628

Hamilton Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton530 US-130Hamilton 08691

Lawrence Mercer County Library-Lawrence2751 Brunswick PikeLawrence 08648

Pennington Pennington Fire Company120 Broemel PlacePennington 08534

Trenton Cure Insurance Arena81 Hamilton AveTrenton 08611

Princeton Jct Mercer County Community College Conference Center1200 Old Trenton RdPrinceton Jct 08550

Princeton Princeton Shopping Center301 N Harrison StPrinceton 08540

Pennsville MidAtlantic States Career Education Center375 South BroadwayPennsville 08070

Elmer Elmer Grange535 Daretown RoadElmer 08318

Salem Salem County Office Building-5th Street Plaza110 5th Street, Conference Room 105Salem 08079

New Jersey is also letting registered voters cast their ballot by mail in the 2021 General Election, an option that has carried over from the 2020 Presidential Election. The state sent all registered voters a ballot in the mail last month that can be filled out and returned via mail or dropped off at a Board of Elections Office.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter