New Jersey woman charged with allegedly faking violent attack, lying to FBI

The Brief A New Jersey woman is facing charges for allegedly staging a violent attack and lying to law enforcement about it. Natalie Greene, 26, of Ocean City, claimed she was attacked while walking at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township with a friend. Investigators later discovered that Greene had paid a body modification artist to inflict the injuries she said she sustained during the attack.



A New Jersey woman is facing charges for allegedly staging a violent attack and lying to law enforcement about it, according to the United States Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey.

Natalie Greene, 26, of Ocean City, has specifically been charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and making false statements to federal law enforcement. She appeared in federal court on Nov. 19 and was released on a $200,000 unsecured bond.

Investigation details

What we know:

On July 23, Greene's alleged co-conspirator called 911, claiming she and Greene were attacked by three men while they were out walking at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township, prosecutors say. The caller claimed that the men referenced Greene's employment with a federal official during the attack.

Police found Greene lying in a wooded area with her hands and feet bound together with zip ties. She had multiple lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest and shoulders. Additionally, the words "TRUMP WH***" and "[Federal Official 1] IS RACIST" were written on her body.

Greene reportedly told police that her attackers held her down and threatened to shoot her while restraining her movement and inflicting her injuries. She later relayed this information to an FBI agent, as well.

Investigators later discovered that Greene had paid a body modification artist to inflict the injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They also discovered zip ties in Greene's car and found that the cellphone of Greene's co-conspirator had been used to search for "zip ties near me."

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba credited multiple law enforcement agencies for their work on the case in a statement, including the FBI and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

By the numbers:

Both charges Greene faces carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

What we don't know:

The identity of the federal official Greene claimed was involved in the attack remains undisclosed, as well as the name of her alleged co-conspirator.