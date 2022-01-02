New Jersey's first lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

article

The first lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the Office of the Governor say she is asymptomatic at this time.

"The Governor and First Lady tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home," officials say.

According to officials, no one else in the immediate Murphy family has tested positive either, but they will be testing regularly in the coming days.

Both the Governor and First Lady are vaccinated and boosted. They both have exercised caution whenever possible, including double masking.

As always, the Governor urges all New Jerseyans to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask, and keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

