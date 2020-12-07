New Jersey's tightened restrictions on outdoor gatherings go into effect

New Jersey's latest round of restrictions limiting outdoor gatherings went into effect Monday morning.

Last week. Gov. Phil Murphy announced outdoor gatherings would be limited to just 25 people beginning at 6 a.m. Dec. 7. Murphy had also announced the Garden State would be halting indoor youth and adult sports in a ban that went into place over the weekend.

That number is down from a maximum of 150 people, and also marks a return to limits that were in place back in May and June.

Exceptions to the outdoor gathering limit include religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services, and wedding ceremonies.

Outdoor dining is unaffected by the new order.

Advertisement

Indoor event gatherings remain limited to just 10 people under restrictions imposed earlier this month. Under those guidelines, religious services, weddings, and funerals are among events that could continue but were limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Coronavirus Restrictions: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

New Jersey further tightens gathering restrictions, halts indoor sports

Governors in NJ, Arkansas view lockdowns as last resort amid coronavirus surge

Murphy warns that pandemic is 'nowhere near over' in NJ

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest